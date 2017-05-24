BC will have a minority government.

Following the completion of the final count – the electoral district of Courtenay-Comox was held by New Democrat Ronna-Rae Leonard, leaving the BC Liberals one vote shy of a majority.

Leonard says it’s been an interesting few weeks waiting for the final results.

“They’ve been wonderful because I have such good supporters,” she says.

NDP leader John Horgan says his party will continue to work to ensure British Columbians have a government that truly works for them.

“I’ve been talking to the leader of the Green Party and his team and I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to put together a framework that had a majority of support in the legislature,” Horgan says.

Leonard finished with a 189 vote lead over Liberal Jim Benninger in the riding of Courtenay-Comox.