Courtenay fire crews responded to a trailer fire at the Maple Pool campground Thursday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says the call came in just before 9 am. Crews arrived on scene to find the resident outside the trailer with burns to his hands and feet. MacDonald says the man had been pulled from the burning trailers by neighbours who heard him calling for help. Crews treated the injuries and extinguished the fire.

MacDonald says the trailer is a write off and investigators are looking into what may have caused the blaze.