The deal is almost closed.

In a conference from the legislature Friday afternoon, B.C Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver says talks between the parties are going well and expects a deal will be completed by the coming Wednesday, May 31st.

Weaver notes focal points of the discussions include the party’s desire to be proportionally represented and finding a method for introducing and passing legislation beneficial to both parties. He also notes it’s important to prove to the electorate a minority government can work, no matter which side is chosen.

Weaver states more talks are planned through out the next couple of days, including a Monday meeting with the B.C Liberals.