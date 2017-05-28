A mother and teacher on the Sunshine Coast believe more needs to be done in our province so there are more options for child care.

Rachel Horst says she has two kids under the age of five and it’s been impossible to find any child care providers.

She believes there are not enough child care providers locally and the job isn’t that enticing considering how much they are paid.

“The pay rate is quite low given that it’s a 2-year program and we don’t offer that program on the Coast so what I’ve been hearing is that people are having a really hard time finding qualified workers.”

Horst has made a 13-minute documentary podcast about the lack of available child care locally and it’s currently circulating on Facebook.