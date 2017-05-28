BC Ferries wants to get feedback on schedule changes for the Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island.

Deborah Marshall says they know they’ve been challenged with on-time performance issues for the Langdale route and they want to do better.

“We’ve also got an online survey. We’re going to do surveys at both Langdale and Horseshoe Bay terminals so we can talk to our customers when they are waiting to catch the ferry,” she says.

The public engagement period will go from now until mid-July. And then the feedback BC Ferries’ gathers will be available to the public.