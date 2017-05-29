Today is the start of Bike to Work Week in communities across the province.

With more bikes on the roads, Constable Rob Gardner with the Comox Valley RCMP is offering some tips so all road users can be safe this week.

“Gotta make sure that everybody is following the rules of the road. Cyclists have to remember that they have to follow the same rules of the road as cars do – they have to obey stop signs, stop-lights, make sure helmets are on, make sure bikes are in good working condition.”

Gardner adds that whether you’re a cyclist, pedestrian, or motorcyclist, you should never assume that you’ve been seen by a driver until you make eye contact for confirmation.

More details about Bike to Work Week can be found through the event’s website at: biketowork.ca.

Bike to Work Week runs through June 4th.