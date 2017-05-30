BC Hydro is increasing the water flows in the Puntledge River system.

Spokesperson Stephen Watson says with the warm weather, they’re seeing significant snow-melt, which has filled up the Comox Lake reservoir.

He notes Hydro crews need to release the extra volume of water down-stream.

“Beginning Monday night, we increased the water flow by about double. That flow rate will be in place through to about June 5th…so we’re asking the public to stay away from the Puntledge River system through to June 5th with these high water flows,” he says.

Watson says Hydro crews will reassess the water levels on June 5th.