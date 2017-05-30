RCMP Inspector Tim Walton says crime rates are higher in Courtenay than any other region in the Comox Valley

Local Mounties say crime rates are higher in the city of Courtenay than any other area in the Comox Valley.

Inspector Tim Walton presented an RCMP update to Courtenay council Monday night.

He says they’re noticing a few trends. “We’re following the same trends that a lot of other detachments on the Island are. Crime is up slightly, in general.”

Walton notes that, “things like shoplifting are up. There’s also thefts from vehicles, thefts of vehicles, break-and-enters into businesses – they’re up slightly this year.”

Walton says one of the main factors for Courtenay’s higher crime rate is simply the demographic of the area. He notes RCMP continue to work on crime reduction and are using more technology (like security cameras) to help bring down the crime rate.