The Immigrant Welcome Centre is celebrating its 25th anniversary of serving the North Island.

Executive Director Jim Brennan says the organization continues to grow, with more than 800 people seeking out services last year alone.

“They come from different parts of the planet. The diversity has changed and the volume of people has changed, and we continue to service refugees as well,” he says.

The organization has also moved into new accommodations in the Comox Valley, now located on 5th street in Courtenay.

Brennan says the new location has a classroom space to allow the organization to offer language classes to new residents.

An open house is being held on June 20th from 3 to 6 PM.