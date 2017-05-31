The new head staffer at the Comox Valley Regional District has started his role as CAO.

Russell Dyson has taken over the top staff job at the CVRD, following the retirement of Deb Oakman.

Dyson had previously served as CAO of the Alberni Clayquot Regional District.

He says he’s looking forward to working on some of the major projects the RD is undertaking and ensuring a balance between investment and cost to tax payers.

“We have to be mindful of the taxpayers monies that are being invested but we have to provide services that meet the regulatory requirements, whether it’s water system improvements, expansions to airports and other infrastructure, it’s something I’m familiar with,” he says.

Dyson has more than 30 years of local government experience, including working as a planner at the Comox Strathcona Regional District in the 1980s.