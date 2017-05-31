The Comox Valley Water System is under a boil water notice.

The notice was issued by Island Health and the CVRD this afternoon.

Manager of Water Services with the CVRD, Mike Herschmiller says one count of E.coli was found in a water sample. “We have done an inspection already of the affected reservoir. We checked the screens that are on the vents as well as the hatches of any kind of indication of external cause of contamination.”

Herschmiller says the standard protocol with a E. coli positive sample result is to sample for 3 consecutive days and if all those samples come back negative than the boil water advisory can be lifted.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute prior to consuming.

There are 45,000 users affected by this boil water notice including those in the City of Courtenay, the Town of Comox, and the Comox Valley, Arden, Marsden/Camco, Greaves Crescent, and England Road water local service areas.

The notice DOES NOT affect residents in the Village of Cumberland, Royston, Sandwick water system users, or those connected to the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water supply system.