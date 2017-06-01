The Comox Valley RD board has approved the schematic design and financing strategy for the proposed new Civic Centre.

The centre will serve as regional office space for the RD.

According to the CVRD, the current space at 600 Comox Road has numerous challenges including being located on a flood plane, a lack of space for staff and services, and expensive lease costs.

Board chair Bruce Jolliffe says the board is moving ahead with an Alternative Approval Process to gain elector approval for the project – that bylaw is being submitted to the province for approval before the AAP can begin.

The proposed financing strategy is designed to be tax neutral for residents, using reserves and the money being paid to lease the current space to service the loan.

Jolliffe says there will also be public engagement sessions on the schematic design of the building, including an open house being held June 12th from 4-7 pm at the CVRD Boardroom, and a survey that’s been posted on the CVRD website. The deadline for feedback on the design is Friday, June 23rd.