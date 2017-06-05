A man was taken to hospital after two boat fires at the Pacific Playgrounds Marina on the weekend.

Oyster River Fire Deputy Fire Chief Chris Murray says crews were paged out early Saturday morning and arrived on scene to find one boat fully engulfed in flames and a second one on fire.

Crews were able to get the fires out and shut down the marina due to fuel on the water. Crews deployed booms to help contain the spilled fuel and shut down the marina.

The man aboard the fully engulfed boat was treated on scene and then taken to hospital.

Murray says they’re not sure of the cause of the fire, but some witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire broke out.

He says they would thank the public for their understanding while the marina had to be shut down so crews could deal with the situation.