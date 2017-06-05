It’s hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for BC Ferries’ newest vessel.

The Salish Orca entered service on the Comox-Powell River run three weeks ago, and has had several delays and electrical issues.

Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall notes that all the issues have been minor.

“We have had a few issues crop up, and that’s normal when you do put a new vessel into service,” she says. Marshall notes that, “it is a prototype. This is the first one in a series of three so we’re learning from any issues that do crop up.”

Marshall says Ferries appreciates customers’ patience during the transition time.