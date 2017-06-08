The Comox Valley edition of Relay for Life goes on Saturday.

The event is one of the largest fundraisers in Canada, helping out the Canadian Cancer Society. Comox Valley Organizer Cherie Kamenz says the evening will be very exciting.

“There’s entertainment from Helen Austin, who’s going to sing during the Survivor Lap, as well as Fiddle Jam, and The Beautiful Losers,” she says.

Kamenz says registration is still open and there are a number of ways to donate to the cause. The 2017 Comox Valley Relay for Life starts at 6:00 PM on Saturday and runs through to 6:00 AM on Sunday.