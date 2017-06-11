A majority of responses to a survey by the Island Corridor Foundation favour pursuing rail service on Vancouver Island.

There were 428 respondents to the survey with 62% in favour of rail service.

CEO of the Foundation, Graham Bruce says there is also strong support that the corridor be preserved for future public use, whether or not rail service goes forward.

“There’s still a very strong support for rail [and] lots of interest in support for trail – either trail with rail, or trail to rail,” he says.

The survey also found there was support for prioritizing rail repairs, upgrades and services based on economic feasibility.

Respondents also suggested support for tourism trains such as cruise shop excursions, ski trains or wine trains.

Bruce says the board will be reviewing the survey results later this month.