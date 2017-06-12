The community banded together this weekend for the annual Relay for Life in the Comox Valley.

The event raises funds for the Canadian Cancer Society and featured people walking the track at GP Vanier high school in Courtenay from 6 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday.

Spokesperson Cherie Kamenz says, “This was an incredibly emotional experience with the highs of meeting cancer survivors and celebrating life and the lows of the luminary ceremony – honouring those still battling cancer and remembering so many loved ones lost.”

Kamenz says as of Monday, Relayers raised just shy of $115,000.

If you would like to continue the fundraising, visit the Canadian Cancer Society’s website.