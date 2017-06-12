It’s Lightning Safety Week and Environment Canada is offering up some tips to stay safe.

Meteorologist Cindy Yu (you) says their motto is “when thunder roars, go indoors”.

“As we head into the summer, lightning awareness becomes more and more important, so we have information to help Canadians reduce their exposure to the risk,” she says.

Yu says the majority of lightning-related injuries and deaths are not caused by direct strikes and more-so by ground and side-flash events.

More details about lightning safety can be found on Environment Canada’s website.