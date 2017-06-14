Derm Essentials Medi-Spa is one of the many businesses that have added an AED into their business (Comox Fire Rescue)

More and more businesses in the Comox Valley are adding AEDs into their work space.

Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says the Automatic External Defibrillators have many advantages and can save lives.

“We have about 36 (AEDs) in the Town of Comox itself for our population of about 14,000 people. [That’s] one or two on every block pretty much in our downtown core.”

He adds that firefighters train the business staff after delivering the AED. They also offer CPR training to workers.

The program has Comox Fire Rescue paying half of the AED, while the business covers the other half. Defibrillators cost approximately $2,000.

Schreiner says his long-term goal is to eventually have an A-E-D in almost every business and public building in town.