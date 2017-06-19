The BC Coast MLA is eager to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

Members of the Legislative Assembly return to work in Victoria on Thursday. Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nic Simons says there are a lot of serious issues in BC that need strong leadership.

“There are a lot of important issues that we need to deal with – everything from the restructuring of education funding to the fentanyl crisis and need for a heroin replacement program.”

The first order of business will be the election of a speaker, which will be followed by the throne speech.

It’s expected that the Liberal government will lose the vote on the throne speech, opening the doors for the NDP – Greens to form government.