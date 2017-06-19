2016 Tour de Rock riders in Courtenay. The event raises funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Training is underway for the upcoming fall Tours for Cops for Cancer. The Tour de Rock and Tour de Coast get underway in September.

Comox Valley rider Marc Yeon says participants are training hard to get into shape for the event – both physically and mentally.

“Mentally it’s getting used to everything and adjusting [and] just knowing that there are gonna be hard days but you can always push through it,” he says.

Yeon notes that, “it’s very easy to push through a long and painful bike ride but it’s nothing compared to what people who are suffering with cancer – both people themselves and their families and people involved.”

The 2017 Tour de Coast starts September 20th, while the Tour de Rock starts September 23rd.

For further details on Cops for Cancer and the annual event, visit: cancer.ca.