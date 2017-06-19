The plaque unveiling will take place at the corner of 17th and McPhee on June 24th

The 40 Houses neighborhood is being honoured with the unveiling of a plaque on the corner of 17th and McPhee in Courtenay.

Heritage Advisory Committee Chair Lawrence Burns says the area provided a stable living situation for returning veterans after the second World War.

The neighbourhood was completed in 1949, and rents ranged from $30 to $37.80 a month. Houses were between 713 to 891 square feet. Successful applicants were chosen based on need, their length of service in Canada and overseas, as well as their marital status and number of dependents.

The 40 houses are between the E&N Rail Line, 17th Street, Lewis Avenue, and 18th Street. Burns notes there are similar developments across the country.

The plaque unveiling goes at 2 PM on Saturday, June 24th. Original owners of the homes and their relatives have been invited for the ceremony.

Burns says he hopes a larger information board can be installed sometime in the future.