The town of Comox has a new director of Finance.

Clive Freundlich has a long history in finance, and Comox CAO Richard Kannigan says that will come in handy for this new position.

“[His] history will make the transition from our current Director of Finance position – who is retiring – to Clive’s role quite seamless and we’re looking forward to what he brings to the table.”

Freundlich began his career in 1989 at the Municipal Finance Authority of BC. He has since worked for the City of Revelstoke, District of Oak Bay and Town of Ladysmith in a variety of finance-related positions, such as IT Manager, Collector, Purchasing Manager and Director of Finance.

Since 2006, he switched into consulting. Freundlich holds CPA and CGA designations.

Freundlich will start his new position on July 4th.