The following release courtesy of the United Riders of Cumberland.

Local mountain bikers looking for one final challenge this summer after the recent 12 Hours of Cumberland and Coal Town Classic races can mark June 25 on their calendars.

That’s when the Dodge City Enduro, the final race of 2017 hosted by the United Riders of Cumberland (UROC) will take place on the trails of Cumberland.

A sort of “middle ground” between downhill and cross-country racing, an enduro race involves timed downhill sections and un-timed climbs spread out over several stages. The Dodge City Enduro will feature three categories ranging from two to four stages.

“Enduro means you can pedal up with your friends at whatever pace pleases you and save your legs and lungs for the downhill,” explains Tara Miller, co-race director with Dan Espeseth. “The rider with the fastest combined time over the downhill stages wins.”

“This is the type of riding most of us do here in Cumberland,” adds Espeseth. “We climb up and rip down. If you only have one bike in your garage, it’s likely suited to this kind of race.”

For the 2017 Enduro, organizers have picked four stages that will test riders’ abilities while also showcasing some of Cumberland’s favourite “gravity-fueled” descents. (The most challenging routes will be reserved for those racing in the “expert” category).

Between stages, riders will traverse the terrain that has made Cumberland mountain biking famous via logging roads and cross-country trails; the total race will cover approximately 23 kilometres.

Plate pick up begins at 9 a.m. at No. 6 Mine Park in Cumberland, with racing getting underway at 11 a.m. The race fee for experts and all adult riders is $50; for beginners and intermediate riders under the age of 19 the fee is just $25. That fee includes a post-race meal courtesy of the Waverley Hotel & Pub and Eatmore Sprouts & Greens Ltd., as well as a fully stocked aid station with fruit and cookies and a chance to win some great draw prizes.

Riders can register online at www.unitedridersofcumberland.com.

Registration is capped at 175 racers, so sign up sooner rather than later!

The United Riders of Cumberland is a non-profit society that promotes and supports the Comox Valley mountain bike community through trail building and advocacy, volunteerism, promotion of the sport and fundraising.