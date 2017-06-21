Emergency coordinators say the small quakes on the Island in the last week are a good reminder of the importance of being prepared.

A 4.6 magnitude quake struck west of Gold River on Monday, while a 3.6 quake shook the south island late last week. Howie Siemens with the Comox Valley Emergency Program says it’s a good reminder that we live in a seismically-active area.

He says there are earthquakes happening all the time along the coast – many of them too small for us to feel. He recommends that you be prepared to be self-sufficient for up to a week.

Main essentials include water, food, and medical information for all your family members.

Siemens says you should have a family kit if you need to shelter in place at your home and also a grab-and-go back, should you need to evacuate quickly.