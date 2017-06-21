RCMP is investigating after a theft and vandalism at a local school.

Constable Rob Gardner says it was reported to police last Tuesday.

“Unknown person or person had entered the building located on the 200 block of Beecher Place in Courtenay. Electronics and other miscellaneous items were stolen,” he says.

Gardner says parts of the building were painted with graffiti, but it is unknown at this time if that is related to the break, enter and theft.

Police have not released the name of the school, and continue to seek out further information. Contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers if you have any details on this incident.