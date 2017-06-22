Former forestry Minister Steve Thomson will serve as Speaker.

The Liberal MLA was the lone MLA to put their name forward for the position.

He says he’s honoured to serve in the role. “In keeping with the tradition of high office, I will endeavor at all times to carry out my duties with fairness and integrity in all aspects of the work.”

Thomson will serve as speaker for the duration of the new parliament or until a new speaker is elected.

The Liberal government has a minority of 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature, and it’s expected to be defeated in a confidence vote by the NDP-Green alliance. Together, the two parties hold 44 seats.

The Speech from the Throne takes place at 2:15 this afternoon.