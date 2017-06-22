Work is underway on the new splash park in Comox.

The project is part of the Marina Park Boardwalk development.

Mayor Paul Ives says they’ve had a lot of positive feedback already, “We’re really grateful for the partnership we have with Rotary and the business investment people downtown here that are supporting it.”

The project is budgeted at around $500,000, with partial funding coming from the Canada 150 fund, along with contributions from Rotary and the Comox BIA.

Ives says the goal is to have the splash park done by the end of the July with the official opening happening before or during Nautical Days.