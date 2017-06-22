The CV Emergency Program is available to come to your neighbourhood block party to discuss emergency preparedness

The Comox Valley Emergency Program is offering to help neighbourhoods get prepared by joining block parties this summer.

Coordinator Howie Siemens says lots of neighbourhoods hold block or street parties over the summer, and coordinators are available to come out and share information.

He says they’ve done it in previous years and it’s proven to be a great way to share information.

Siemens says encouraging neighbours to get to know each other is a key component of emergency preparedness, since neighbours will likely be called upon to help each other in the early hours and days while emergency crews are busy.

He says it’s recommended you are prepared to be self-sufficient for up to a week following a major event.