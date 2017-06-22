CVRD's Mike Herschmiller says the goal of the new facility is to eliminate all turbidity-related boil water advisories

Planning work is underway for a new water treatment facility for the Comox Valley water system.

The system will include a new deep-water intake and a filtration plant.

Manager of Water Services for the Comox Valley RD, Mike Herschmiller says they are working with a consultant to develop the specifications for the project.

“Once that is in place and we have those specs done, then we can go out to design-build teams to do the final design and the construction part of the project.”

Herschmiller says the system is needed to meet the treatment standards for surface water and will virtually eliminate the turbidity-related boil water advisories we have with the current system.

The goal is to have the plant operational in 2020.