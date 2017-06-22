BC’s Liberal government says its goal is to find a balance between the economy, social programs and the environment.

The government laid out its agenda in the Throne Speech, read by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon.

The speech includes pledges to increase social assistance, ban union and corporate donations, and hold a referendum on electoral reform.

It also includes significant investments in BC Parks, affordable housing, child care spaces, and mental health and addictions.

Guichon says the government recognizes that the message that voters sent in May.

The vote on the speech will be the first confidence test for the Liberals – a test they are expected to fail.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan says they are hoping to hold that vote as early as Monday.

Horgan also praised the election of Liberal MLA Steve Thomson as speaker, saying he hopes Thomson sees the role as a long-term position, rather than only staying on while the Liberals are government.