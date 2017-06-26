Home owners are reminded to make sure you claim your home owner grant before the deadline.

Property taxes are due the first business day after July 1st, which this year is July 4th.

Cathie Collins with the City of Courtenay says any outstanding amount after the deadline will be hit with a 10% penalty.

“Even if you aren’t making a payment towards your taxes, the value of the homeowner grant is still considered outstanding taxes until it is claimed each year, [and] so you want to make sure you claim that by the deadline as well.”

Collins notes that if you pay your taxes through your mortgage, you still need to make sure the grant is claimed. She also says the busiest day to pay taxes is July 4th, so it’s best to not wait until the last minute.