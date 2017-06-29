Sara Baxandall and Kelsey Anglin have launched an NIC alumni association (NIC)

Two former North Island College students have launched an alumni program to keep you connected with your old classmates.

Sara Baxandall says she worked alongside Kelsey Anglin and NIC’s School of Business Department Chair Bill Parkinson to launch the alumni association.

“It was sort of a combination of Bill bringing forward the idea,” she says.

“Individually, Kelsey [Anglin] and I, we had management positions and we were finding it difficult to find qualified applicants and we thought the pool of alumni would be a great resource for employers.”

Baxandall says they’re hoping the association can grow with potential plans for a Facebook page or a website to keep alumni connected.

If you’re a North Island College grad and would like to get involved, you can email Kelsey and Sara at alumni@nic.bc.ca.