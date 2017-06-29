Island Health Corporate Director, General Support Services Murray Hutchison (left), and Rocky Mountain Coffee Co. General Manager David Gan outside the Comox café (Island Health)

Comox-based Rocky Mountain Coffee Company has been chosen as the retail food supplier for the new Comox Valley and Campbell River hospitals.

Island Health’s Corporate Director, General Support Services Murray Hutchison says there were many reasons why Rocky Mountain was chosen.

“Biggest reasons why they scored highly in our evaluation process were that they are a local solution and they’re an experienced local provider.

They provide a healthy menu choice with a lot of local foods and local ingredients.”

Rocky Mountain will run stand-alone shops in both the new Comox Valley and Campbell River hospitals for visitors, patients and staff.

Hutchison says they will do a soft launch about 2 weeks before the first patients arrive. This will allow staff to test out their equipment and services on site.

Rocky Mountain Coffee has been running the Rocky Mountain Cafe in downtown Comox for more than 15 years.