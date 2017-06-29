A 25-year-old Sechelt man is in hot water after a late night incident at the Langdale terminal.

The man was arrested and charged with 13 offences after he allegedly drove an SUV through the locked security gates and was seen speeding towards the terminal around 1:30 am on June 24th.

Vishal Mathura, Staff Sergeant with the Sunshine Coast RCMP says the man then drove to the upper loading deck through several other barriers and gates and attempted to board the ferry.

“He launched his car ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ style on to the ferry, believe it or not. The driver is lucky to be alive because the truck’s whole back-end was crushed.”

After the driver got out, he attempted to break into two other cars.

The man is facing charges that include Impaired Driving, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Break and Enter, Assault of a Police Officer, Mischief over $5000 and Driving while Prohibited.