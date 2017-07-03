With the summer festival season set to get underway, medical health officers are working to reduce the risk of overdoses.

Medical Health Officer Doctor Perry Kendall says they’ve found multiple recreational drugs that have been contaminated by Fentanyl.

“Drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, speed etc. we know from analysis that’s been done in a variety of labs in BC and other places in Canada [that] there’s a good percentage of them that actually are contaminated with this opioid [Fentanyl] – which makes it very dangerous.”

Kendall says they are working with event organizers and public health guides on holding large-scale public activities to try and reduce the risk of overdoses during festival season.