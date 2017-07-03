Captive-bred Vancouver Island Marmots are being released this week.

Adam Taylor with the Marmot Recovery Foundation says five of the 12 captive-bred marmots being released this year will be taken up to Mount Washington on Wednesday.

“Captive-bred marmots [those] have really helped us to re-build the population which at one point was hovering at the below 30 marmots.”

Taylor notes that with the help of the captive-bred marmots, the population is up at around 200 marmots.

He says the marmots had good over-winter survival rates this year and they’ve already spotted the first pup of the year.