The MLA for Courtenay-Comox says it’s an exciting time in politics for British Columbians.

Ronna-Rae Leonard says she’s looking forward to serving the community and working alongside Premier-designate John Horgan.

“He’s [Horgan] demonstrated great leadership skills. He’s focused on the things that matter to British Columbians [and] he’s demonstrated that he’s able to work across party lines and with all manner of people.”

Leonard notes that after 16 years of a Liberal government that was “focused on their corporate interests and their donors”, it will be nice to see a change in the province.

She says she’s excited to serve people in the riding. Leonard notes her main focuses at the local level are housing affordability, food security, seniors care, public education and child care.