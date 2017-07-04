A 37-year old man has been charged with 2nd degree murder after an incident in Courtenay last week.

During the early morning hours of Friday, June 30th, Comox Valley RCMP was dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of 6th Street.

There they found 25-year old Troy Emmons deceased at the scene, as a result of foul play. A suspect was located and arrested later, several blocks from the scene.

Jonathan Billy has now been charged with 2nd degree murder. RCMP say both parties were known to each other. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Comox Valley RCMP General Investigations Section and the Forensic Identification Service.