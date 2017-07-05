BC Ferries has become an official part of The Great Trail.

The project, also known as the Trans Canada Trail, aims at linking more than 400 different trails across the country into one network.

Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says three ferry routes have been recognized as marine links in the trail system.

“It is incorporating BC Ferries into the Trail, so that way we can connect the trail to Vancouver Island from the Lower Mainland.”

The routes that are being recognized are the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay, and Tsawwassen-Duke Point route.

“We thought it was a neat tie-in [that] we could connect the whole country via BC Ferries to the mainland using the Great Canadian Trail, or the Trans-Canada Trail,” she says.

Once complete, the Great Trail will link 15,000 communities across the country.