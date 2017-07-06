It’s been a busy 24 hours for Comox Valley fire crews.

The Courtenay department responded to a fire at the Maple Pool Campground Thursday morning; a man suffered second-degree burns in that blaze.

Meanwhile, Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner says his team, with the assistance of the Courtenay detachment, responded to a garage fire on Larch Road Wednesday night.

The building was near Bates and Huban. “That area is very forested, limited hydrants out there so we responded with almost everything we had and invited a Courtenay Fire Department tanker to come and assist us and fortunately we were able to get the fire out before it got too bad.”

Schreiner says no injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.