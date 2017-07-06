The Comox Valley finished in the top 5 of the BC Commuter Challenge.

CVRD spokesperson Vince Van Tongeren says the challenge was a great way to raise environmental awareness. He says over 800-kilograms of carbon dioxide was prevented from being released into the air through the challenge.

“Cycling, transit, carpooling and walking are some of the options that are highlighted during the Commuter Challenge and the purpose of the challenge is to raise awareness of those choices people can make.”

125 Comox Valley residents took part in the challenge. For more on the initiative, visit its official website: commuterchallengebc.ca.