A new mobile cooler is helping feed the less fortunate. The cooler is run by the LUSH Valley Food Action Society.

Program Manager Andrea Cupelli says they received funding from the Comox Valley Community Foundation to purchase the cooler.

“This is going to be helping our fruit tree program, where we green backyard fruit trees and distribute fresh produce to those in need in our community,” she says.

“It’s gonna increase the accessibility to local fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

So people’s backyard fruit that [maybe] wouldn’t have been picked for whatever reason is now gonna go to those who maybe couldn’t afford to purchase fresh fruit and get some excellent nutrients in their diet.”

For more on LUSH Valley, visit their website: lushvalley.org.