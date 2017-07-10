Real-time tracking technology, closed-circuit TVs and automatic passenger counters are being added to BC Transit buses in 7 communities across the province, including the Comox Valley.

Jonathan Dyck says passengers will be able to see the location of their bus in real time and the system should help with scheduling.

“Something that this will do is be able to track when a bus is hitting its different stops. We’ll be able to see if a bus is arriving early or late consistently and then adjust the schedule as required to deal with the information,” he says.

“It’s gonna be really great from a customer’s perspective and really great from an operational perspective.”

The systems are expected to be installed by the end of 2018.