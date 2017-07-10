Artists from across the Island and the Sunshine Coast can now submit their work for YQQ’s 2017 Art and Culture program.

Comox Valley Airport CEO Fred Bigelow says this year’s exhibit is called Spirit of Vancouver Island.

“The artists we focus on are essentially the artists within our catchment area and if you think about it, people who fly through the Comox Valley Airport come from Powell River and the Sunshine Coast, they come from Port Alberni and the West Coast of the Island [and] all the way up to Port Hardy.”

He notes they’re asking for 2 and 3-dimensional art pieces that highlight the region’s landscape, environment, people, places and activities, or the artist’s own interpretation of the essence of the region.

“That’s one of the things I just love about this art program – when someone gets off the plane, be it from Edmonton or Calgary, make no mistake about it, you’ve arrived on not just the West Coast but on Vancouver Island. [So] the art that goes on the wall really reflects that feeling and that look and feel of this part of Vancouver Island.”

Entries will be accepted until August 31st, and the exhibit will run for 6 months from November 2017 to May 2018. Submissions can be made at: www.comoxvalleyarts.com.