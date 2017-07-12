An example of some of the items you might need in your grand-and-go bag (KOMUnews at http://bit.ly/2u9UphG)

Emergency officials are reminding residents of the importance of having a Grab-and-Go bag ready in the event of an emergency.

Several communities across the province are under evacuation alerts as wildfires burn in the Interior of BC.

Deputy Emergency Program Coordinator in the Comox Valley George Doerksen says along with food and water, the kits should contain other things you use on a daily basis.

“Medications is one of them. [And] just not medications for them, but other family members, even pets as well. Cash might be something you want to put in there, identification, [and] copies of bank documents and whatnot because if there was a fire and your house was impacted a lot of that information could be lost. It’s nice to have it handy.”

Doerksen says you should have a go bag at home and also one at work or in your car in case an evacuation order comes in when you’re not home.