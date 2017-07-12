As a response to a request from the Province of British Columbia, the Courtenay Fire Department has sent equipment and four firefighters to Williams Lake in the province’s Central Interior.

The crew departed from Courtenay on Wednesday morning with a pumper truck and a small pickup truck. The province declared a state of emergency last Friday evening. The state gives the province special authority to request assistance for emergency response efforts.

Acting Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says their primary concern is still making sure the community in the Comox Valley remains safe. He notes that the department will be working carefully to manage their equipment and crew levels to ensure they have enough boots on the ground in Courtenay to continue providing the service and protection at the local level.