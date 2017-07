The Village of Cumberland has ratified a 4-year collective agreement with CUPE 556.

The deal replaces the previous contract that expired in January.

The agreement provides for wage increases of 2% per year in each year, as well as enhancements to benefits and changes in contract language.

The agreement was ratified by the membership, and approved by Village Council. CUPE Local 556 represents approximately 35 employees who provide an assortment of municipal services.