The following information has been provided by the Comox Valley RCMP.

On July 12th 2017, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on the Comox Valley Parkway, just west of Piercy Avenue, in Courtenay.

A 67-year-old male cyclist was taken to local hospital by the Provincial Ambulance Service, but was later flown to a larger hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the Comox Valley RCMP Municipal Traffic Section, and the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

If you were in the area of collision, and witnessed this incident or have any information that can assist with the investigation, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2017-9492.