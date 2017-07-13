Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue set up at Lewis Park to search the river

Search and Rescue crews and RCMP are looking for a missing diver in the Courtenay River.

A witness saw someone jump off the bridge last evening, but the person was not seen resurfacing.

Search and rescue crews were in the river until it got too dark to continue searching and were back on scene Thursday morning.

Constable Rob Gardner says they’ve had no reports of missing persons overnight. “We’re asking if anyone was on the 5th Street Bridge [Wednesday] night, around 8:40 and saw this happen to contact the RCMP,” says Gardner. “Also, if you were diving off the bridge last night and you jumped in and made it out please contact the Comox Valley RCMP as well so we can confirm you are okay.”

The RCMP helicopter – Air 8 – will be in the air later on Thursday to do an air search of the river at low tide.